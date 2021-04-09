Health Ministry to finish COVID vaccines by Saturday

The Health Ministry is working to administer all available COVID-19 vaccines in Fiji by Saturday.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says based on current projections, they should complete administering the full batch in two days, having covered 50,000 Fijians.

He says the ministry is accelerating the vaccination program this week so there is no room for wastage.

“We are likely and we are hoping to finish it by Saturday. As we do, we are hoping to have the ability to have 8 to 12 weeks to make sure that there are benefits from the second doses.”

The Ministry aims to vaccinate over 650,000 Fijians through the vaccination.