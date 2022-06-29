Health Ministry to confirm suspected leptospirosis death

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is awaiting confirmation results on the recent death of a teenage boy believed to have contracted leptospirosis and dengue fever.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the trend in leptospirosis and dengue cases is still below the outbreak threshold nationally.

“Yeah, I am just waiting for the confirmation to come in as you know just like monkeypox- there was suspicion but we must get a test to be able to ascertain whether it was or not but again at the moment, the levels are low.”

Doctor Waqainabete says it is imperative for Fijians to be cautious and follow medical advice provided by the Ministry to mount our public health and clinical response.

The number of leptospirosis fatalities this year is 36.

For the Pacific, the World Health Organization identified malaria, dengue fever, diarrhea, typhoid and leptospirosis as important climate-sensitive diseases.