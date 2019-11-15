Health Ministry on alert as WHO declares global emergency

The Coronavirus National Steering Committee and the Ministry of Health taskforce are continuously developing strategies to protect us as the novel Coronavirus continues to spread globally.

With a suspected Coronavirus case announced in our neighboring country New Zealand, and confirmed cases in Australia, our Health Ministry is not taking any risk in ensuring all inbound passengers are thoroughly checked at all points of entry.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they’ve been liaising with WHO from day one and explains the procedure they’ll follow if we receive any case.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our preparation from day one is actually being prepared if it’s going to be called a public health emergency of national concern. We’ve identified places that can be used as a quarantine facility and how we go in terms of steps depending on the number of patients. If we have example one to five we’ll see where we’re going to put them and if we have more than 10 or 15 than what are we going to do.”

Following the declaration of a global health emergency, the Fiji Medical Association President Dr Basharat Munshi reminded private practitioners of their responsibility.

“This has been disseminated to pretty much I would say all the general practitioners. It is at hand and now the onus is on the individual health and private practitioners themselves or facility that they work in to actually implement these things.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that travellers who were under quarantine for suspected Coronavirus cases have tested negative and have been cleared.

At least 213 people are dead and more than 9,692 cases confirmed in mainland China, as the virus spreads globally.

There are more than 100 confirmed cases in 20 places outside of China.