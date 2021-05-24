Health Ministry supports Tourism Fiji’s COVID-safe efforts

The Ministry of Health is assisting the tourism industry to get its COVID safety protocols up to standard.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they have been supporting the industry when the need arises since the re-opening of Fiji’s international border last month.

“At best, the Ministry of Health is working to help the tourism industry sort out some of their overflow, excess testing needs, or excess work that they cannot meet.”

Dr Fong says they have an understanding with Tourism Fiji and will ensure that their ability to deliver quality care is not affected.

“We’ve made it very clear to Tourism Fiji that we can only support them up to the extent that we can support them. Our commitment is really to community surveillance and testing work.”

Tourism Fiji says a very low percentage of tourists have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry is expecting more than 50,000 visitors this month.