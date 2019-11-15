Health Ministry strives for excellence in service delivery

The Ministry of Health will continue to secure updated equipment to be used in health facilities to enhance service delivery across the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health Bernadette Welch says their 2020-2025 Strategic Plan outlines the need to provide Fijians with the most equitable health services.

“We will aim to manage and maintain our assets and facilities better based on needs and endorsed plans. We will update standards for equipment and infrastructure to match the new service delivery approach including developing national standards for all types of health facilities”.

Welch says there is a need to make a concerted effort in the sector to better improve and ensure accessibility to health services for all Fijians.