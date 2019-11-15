Health Ministry pushes for universal health coverage

The Health Ministry aims to adopt cultural changes and values amongst its staff in an effort to push for universal health coverage.

Today the Ministry’s Five-year Strategic plan was launched with an objective to address core issues such as improving health amenities.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says it’s crucial for health professionals to adopt the cultural changes proposed by the Ministry to strengthen the trust of Fijians in our health system.

“I want us as the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to bring about a change in our culture, to bring humanity back into this Ministry, to see these values that are written here like accountability, excellence, inclusiveness, integrity. They are part and parcel of our culture and I want to see us bring about that culture change in the Ministry of Health. That cultural change begins with me.”

Dr Waqainabete says the five-year strategic plan is also aimed at improving health infrastructures, enhance service delivery and to ensure no Fijian is left behind.

“We must be able to take head on the extra normative functions that we face, like the measles campaign, like the cyclones that we had and like the COVID-19 that is before us. The great thing about this plan is that it’s telling us how we are going to approach both the normative functions and deal with the extra normative functions that we often face”.

The Strategic plan that was compiled over 12 months sets the framework on how to approach and address communicable diseases in Fiji.