Health Ministry on track with immunization target

With an aim to vaccinate Fijians most at risk of getting measles by Christmas, the Health Ministry is urging people in target groups to get immunized.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the target population stands at 380,000 and so far they’ve vaccinated 325,000 individuals.

Dr Waqainabete is advising unimmunized Fijians to visit their nearest health centre or outreach post.

“This does not include those outside the target population. Like 6 months to 5 years and also 19 to 39 years. Those airport workers, health workers and also those travelling overseas. But our target population is 380,000 and I’ve said we’ve done 325,000. There’s still quite a fair bit to go by tomorrow evening that’s the plan. We really need everyone on board to be able to get to this target. There’s like another 60,000 left to be able to meet the target of 380,000 because that’s the target we’ve set for ourselves.”

The Minister says more than 400,000 people around the country have been vaccinated and teams deployed for house to house vaccinations are targeting people who are immobile.

“The teams are doing vaccinations in those areas. So obviously they comb the hills of the mountains and coming back into the informal settlements and going through it but again there’s a lot of Fijians who are relatively mobile. I am here up in the North and just going through some places in Labasa town and I think we can really get more people through it. If they are willing to come down to town to get their vaccination.”

There are 23 confirmed cases of measles so far.