Health Ministry on full alert from deadly coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has activated its Emergency Operations Centre as Fiji keeps tabs on the Corona Virus, which continues to create panic and havoc around the world.

The virus has so far killed 25 people and is spreading quickly and Fiji is now on high alert because of its incoming travelers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, and other Asian countries.

With Fiji on full alert from the deadly coronavirus, Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is no time to waste in protecting Fijians.

“We have the Health Emergency Operation Centre which is based at Dinem House. During the cyclone, we had the Divisional Operation center which was based in Lautoka, Labasa and Suva, their Divisional Medical officers and also at the Medical Superintendent that’s all stepped out. So we just got the one that’s running at Headquarters and giving us advice on a daily basis”.

The Health Officials are working around the clock, having thorough discussions with relevant authorities in mapping out strategies to avoid the virus entering into the country.

“We have our own task force, the Coronavirus task force just like the measles taskforce. You must have seen there’s some discussion happening with Nadi Airport and also the Boarders but more important discussions are happening with stakeholders within government, other Ministries and other agencies to ensure that we completely understand what we want to achieve and we are keeping best practice”.

The World Health Organization has again held off in declaring a global health emergency over the Corona Virus outbreak.

The WHO officials say it is too early to make a call on the virus becoming a global concern.