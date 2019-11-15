Health Ministry monitoring situation on Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has provided recommendations for its healthcare workers in the wake of the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Ministry says it is now monitoring the situation in China where the disease originated from and the history of travel to Wuhan, Hubei Province in the 14 days prior to symptom onset.

It says the SARS-like Virus can be suspected for patients showing signs of severe acute respiratory infection with a history of fever and cough requiring admission to hospital, with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation.

The Health Ministry says Clinicians have also been told to be alert to the possibility of any typical presentations in patients who are having an impaired immune system.

In the case of management, the Ministry says it will isolate patients in the health facility where suspected cases will be managed according to standard treatment protocols for acute respiratory infection with reference to the WHO’s interim clinical management guidelines for the SARS-like virus.

Reports say the virus has spread well beyond mainland China to Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States.

It has claimed 17 lives and infected hundreds of Chinese citizens and scientists have yet to fully understand how destructive the new virus might be.