Health Ministry continues to send samples abroad

The Health Ministry will continue to send COVID-19 samples overseas for genomic sequencing.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is done to assess the situation in Fiji following the detection of the BA.5 variant.

The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed Fiji as one of the six destinations deemed as “high” risk.

Doctor Waqainabete says every country gives its own advisories but Fiji is transparent with its surveillance and data gathering

“What is happening around the world is also happening in Fiji. So you know there are some variants happening around the world. So as you see, we’ve had a bit of a small surge and we continue to encourage everyone to ensure that we work hand in hand. I keep on talking about surveillance screening, testing, the ability to be able to treat and possibly isolate them (COVID positive patients) and contact trace the layers are available, including from the Border Health Protection Unit.”

Doctor Waqainabete adds Fiji has a planned testing program, treatment, and high vaccination rate and like the US we are encouraging all Fijians to receive the booster dose when due.