Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Health Ministry continues to send Fijians for overseas treatment

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 27, 2021 4:10 pm

From January 2020 till March this year, the Health Ministry has transferred ten patients to New Zealand for medical treatment.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says after regular assessments of the COVID-19 situation, they have also started sending patients to India last month.

“We have another 11 patients that we are now organizing to send across to India. The Ministry is also organizing for the transfer of another two patients to India and the total cost of overseas transfers to both India and New Zealand is about $110,000.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says majority of the patients suffer from heart problems and cancer.

“The ministry intends to ensure that all overseas transfers organized by the ministry are safe and efficient given the many challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For patients who cannot be transferred during this time, the Ministry says they are closely monitored and treated in hospitals by local specialists.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.