Health Ministry continues to send Fijians for overseas treatment

From January 2020 till March this year, the Health Ministry has transferred ten patients to New Zealand for medical treatment.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says after regular assessments of the COVID-19 situation, they have also started sending patients to India last month.

“We have another 11 patients that we are now organizing to send across to India. The Ministry is also organizing for the transfer of another two patients to India and the total cost of overseas transfers to both India and New Zealand is about $110,000.”

Dr Waqainabete says majority of the patients suffer from heart problems and cancer.

“The ministry intends to ensure that all overseas transfers organized by the ministry are safe and efficient given the many challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For patients who cannot be transferred during this time, the Ministry says they are closely monitored and treated in hospitals by local specialists.