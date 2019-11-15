Health Ministry closely monitoring the spread of Coronavirus: Dr Waqainabete

Fiji’s Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the spread of the SARS virus, also known as the Coronavirus, and developing strategies to counter its reach into the country.

The Health Minister has confirmed that they are engaging with the World Health Organization and are following the advisories being issued to better safeguard our nation.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says his health team’s focus is currently on developing strategies to be implemented to protect Fijians.

“Our head of health detection is Dr Aalisha and her group are working with the resource campaign. We’re now shifting the focus on this coronavirus and doing some strategic thinking about how to deal with it. The other important thing to understand is that there’s no cure for it. What happens is that just like SARS, if somebody has this, it’s been noted and we support and seek medical treatment and allow for the military to also kick in to help in.”

The Health Minister adds Fiji will not take any chances as they aim to beef up their monitoring work at the major port of entry.

“We are also working with our people at the border control in terms of heavy alert around those we might be worried about. Also what’s important is identifying those who may be coming from areas which it has an effect on. At the same time, we’re working with our counterparts at the WHO in the regional office and in the Western Pacific region.”

The current concern of the global community is regarding hundreds of millions of people in China preparing to travel during the Lunar New Year period.

The World Health Organization will soon have a meeting to decide whether to declare the spread of the virus as an international emergency.