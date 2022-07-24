Health Ministry braces for monkeypox

Microscopic view of the monkey pox virus [File Photo]

While Fiji has not recorded any cases of monkeypox, the Ministry of Health states it’s concerned about the rapid spread of the virus in other parts of the world.

The monkeypox outbreak has now been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, more than 16,000 cases have now been reported from more than 75 countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says people need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease and seek medical attention if they are not feeling well.

”We have our clinical features and signs and symptoms to watch out for. We have issued advisories for all our health facilities, including our partners in the GPs’ subsidy scheme and also those practicing in private practice. I think it is important for us to understand that we need to work hand in hand with anyone who is unwell. We need to ensure that they come to health facilities and are seen.”

Doctor Waqainabete says they are also on the lookout for travelers coming into the country.

“Our teams have paper work and guidance around what to watch out for. The incubation period for monkey pox and also the fact that if it is coming to Fiji , it will come in through someone coming into Fiji, so we are also watching those who are coming into the country in terms of making sure that we are able to keep tabs on signs and symptoms to be wary of.”

According to WHO director general Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, five people have died as a result of the monkey pox outbreak.

These deaths were recorded in Africa.

The WHO Director General says most of the cases have been reported from Europe.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

According to the WHO, monkeypox can cause a range of signs and symptoms.



Monkey pox signs and symptoms [ File photo]

While some people have mild symptoms, others may develop more serious symptoms and need care in a health facility.

Those at higher risk for severe disease or complications include people who are pregnant, children, and people who are immunocompromised.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash, which can last for two to three weeks.

The rash can be found on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal regions of the body.

The number of lesions can range from one to several thousand.

Lesions begin flat, then fill with liquid before they crust over, dry up, and fall off, with a fresh layer of skin forming underneath.

Symptoms typically last two to three weeks and usually go away on their own or with supportive care, such as medication for pain or fever.

People remain infectious until all of the lesions have crusted over, the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath.