Health Ministry acknowledges blood donors

Fiji’s blood supply continues to be impacted by certain diseases that cause constant bleeding.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the ministry is continuously in need of voluntary blood donors as their work is centered on patients in need of blood.

He says blood supply was affected during the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the support from Fijians who were willing to donate blood allowed them to carry on with their work.

“Nothing can replace the purity of the blood and so we have blood been given also blood products and we are thankful to the people over the years who have been donating blood.”

The Ministry of Health and Fiji Red Cross Society commemorated World Blood Donation Day today by inviting members of the public to donate blood to those who are and or will be in need of it.

Fiji Red Cross Society Disaster Management Coordinator Maciu Nokelevu says blood donors play a big humanitarian role in terms of saving lives.

“We need blood for the maternity unit, we need blood for disasters, we need blood for the pandemic, every day there is a need for blood in Fiji and across the world.”

The theme for this year’s World Blood Donation Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.”