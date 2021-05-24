Health Minister visits flood affected nursing stations in the West

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has been touring various health centres and nursing stations in the West following Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Dr Waqainabete says in Nadroga, the Health Ministry communicated to the Vanua of Naqalimare their intention to convert the nursing station into a health centre.

The Health Minister adds that at Tau Nursing Centre and Tau Village they discussed plans to appoint a Doctor because of the growing population, distance and the tourism industry flourishing on the Nadroga Coast.

Dr Waqainabete says they will soon appoint a Doctor to Nawaicoba Nursing Station in the upper region of Nadi and a backup generator has also handed over as this was an urgent need for the staff.

He also acknowledged the staff at Tavua Hospital after hearing about how the medical personnel strategized their work during the floods and dealing with COVID.

Dr Waqainabete says the Ministry gathered useful information on how best to support their work and encouraged medical staff to keep striving for the best health outcomes for all Fijians.