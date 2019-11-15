Health Minister urges Fijians to be more responsible

The Health Ministry is urging Fijians to take responsibility and hold traders accountable for selling food products unsafe for consumption.

The Ministry in collaboration with the Consumer Council and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission continues to battle against the selling of rotten and discolored meat, unsafe food products and expired goods by certain supermarkets.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says under the Public Health Act, the Ministry works with relevant stakeholders to address this issue.

“At the end of the day we are guided by what people tell us and they can be the Fijians who go to the supermarket to buy something or in some instances the consumer council actually calls our environmental health officers and tells them about compromising the quality of meat that’s been sold.”

The Health Minister says consumers must act responsibly as the Ministry cannot station health officials in all major shops around the country.