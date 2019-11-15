Health Minister says climate change is a driver for outbreaks

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the biggest driver for disease outbreaks is climate change.

Speaking at the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Research Symposium today, Dr Waqainabete said this is now becoming a household topic in our region.

The Minister pointed out that global studies suggest the effects of climate change is expected to affect a wide range of environmental and social determinacy of health.

“And other extreme weather events contributing to a series of challenges, ranging from food security to scarcity of drinking water. This increases communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Dr Waqainabete says for this reason, maternal, child and adolescent research is crucial.



The Minister says this is to know where we are now in terms of treatment of diseases and outbreaks and how we can combat or handle similar situations going into the future.