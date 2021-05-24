Health issues will be addressed: Waqainabete

Issues in management within the Health Facilities have been exacerbated by fatigue staff.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says these are staff who needed time off, having worked right through the two years during the height of COVID-19.

Dr Waqainabete says they receive complaints every week and has admitted that there are issues within the Health Ministry that need to be sorted.

This also comes as serious concerns have been raised with regards to health services being provided to people.

Dr Waqainabete has stressed that they are aware of this adding that the recent drop in COVID cases has allowed some leeway for changes to be implemented.

“We know very well that there are issues that need to be sorted with the way that our Hospitals and Health Centres are managed. We’ve made it very clear to those in Management whether they are Divisional Medical Officers or Medical Superintendents, but now that we have come to the tail end of COVID, we can actually now begin to affect some of the changes we wanted to do, as you know it is difficult to bring in changes in the midst of a crisis.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says some of their staff were able to take a short break and are beginning to return to work.

“But the good thing is that the leaves are finishing, people are coming back from leave, we, unfortunately, had a number of staff who turned out to get the flu, so they also went on break. But fortunately, now we are starting to get our number back, together with some reform in the outpatient area in terms of how we triage cases.”

Dr Fong says hopefully as influenza together with Leptospirosis, Typhoid, and Dengue Fever cases take a downward trend there will be more time to smooth out operations.