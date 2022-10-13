Health HR Forum to focus on COVID learnings

The Ministry of Health’s HR Forum is a good opportunity for those in the department to share their challenges and coping mechanisms, says Head of HR Joe Fuata.

Fuata says one of the main topics they will be discussing is how they were able to deal with the pandemic.

He says with COVID-19, they had to restructure the HR department.

“A lot of times things focus on clinicians when dealing with COVID-19 but we have learnt that even with human resources we have to have people at the right places so that the Ministry could achieve its purpose of combating COVID during the pandemic.”

Fuata says they will also try to develop a framework that will assist the HR response to future disasters.

41 participants from the four divisions are currently attending the three-day workshop in Lautoka.

While opening the workshop, Minister for Health Iferemi Waqainabete highlighted that during COVID-19, they incorporated extended working hours, loss of employment, stressful work conditions, shortage of staff for rostering, task sharing, and many days away from family.

Dr Waqainabete says these were among the many adjustments they made, which impact their physical and mental health.