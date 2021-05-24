Home

Health

Health experts monitor new Omicron variant

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 30, 2021 12:45 pm
Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [source: Twitter]

Experts at the Ministry of Health are closely collaborating with international counterparts to monitor and learn more about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says adhering to strict measures and surveillance are key in keeping Omicron at bay, adding there are strict health guidelines for travel partner countries.

The Minister says public health safety measures and vaccination are critical.

Article continues after advertisement

“One important thing is vaccination. As we know with the delta variant, we were just beginning to roll out our vaccination so unfortunately when the delta variant came through, we didn’t have the levels of immunity that we have now. The other thing is the COVID safe measures and it’s important that we continue to advocate vaccination.”

The World Health Organization is also coordinating researchers around the world to better understand this new variant.

WHO has declared the new variant to be “of concern” with a large number of mutations.

