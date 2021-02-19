Health care services vital for government to provide: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stresses that one of the most important things a government can do for its people is to provide the best health.

While opening the Navosa Sub Divisional Hospital in Keiyasi Sigatoka, Voreqe Bainimarama says one way they are doing this is ensuring they carefully look at the needs of people in rural areas.

“We need to know what their challenges are in getting treatment when they need it. We need to study carefully the ways to treat the most common medical situations close to home.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama told those present that the hospital will make a huge difference for the people in the area and it will surely save lives.

“It also includes housing for staff, so that a sufficient number of doctors and nurses can be here on site, 24 hours a day.”

Bainimarama adds that they will continue to try and eliminate the gap that has existed for so long between the living standards of our rural and urban communities.