“Health Care On Air” launched

The Ministry of Health in partnership with its stakeholders launched its “Health Care On Air” today to help build capacity and resilience in the wake of COVID-19.

The radio program will boost the capacity of health workers to protect themselves and deliver quality services to communities during this crisis.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the initiative will be beneficial to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries in delivering health care services in a COVID safe manner.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will benefit all the 14 countries and especially the nurses and as the global data indicates specifically with the surge and re-emergence of diseases in countries and territories are risk somewhere is a risk anywhere. In the presence of communicable diseases in one country represents a threat to the entire Pacific Island countries”.

Dr Waqainabete says this program will help nurses, as they are the frontline workers and first respondents to COVID-19.

“We are embarking on the remodeling exercise all our services so we seek to remain relevant in the global shift of health care services and its innovation”.

The program is part of the United States Agency for International Development’s $1.85 million ‘Preventing and Responding to COVID-2019’ project with UNICEF Pacific which focuses on reducing human-to-human transmission and mitigating secondary impacts of COVID-19.