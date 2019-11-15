Home

TC YASA
Health

Health assessments underway for possible disease outbreak

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:30 pm

Health assessments are ongoing to address any possible outbreak of disease after TC Yasa.

The United Nations in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health is reaching out to affected communities to prevent the spread of any Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue or Diarrhea.

United Nations resident coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says the health of Fijians post TC Yasa is a main priority and a UN team of health officials are looking into the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

“We remain worried about the possibility of health impacts. We know after such a disaster, we have problems like dengue and leptospirosis and typhoid and the north up there is a hotspot anyway without a disaster so this is something that the WHO which is part of the UN and the MOH are looking at to make sure we prevent such a thing from happening. Thankfully, there are no signs of an outbreak”

He says the UN health team hopes to provide a better health system and programs to ensure people know what health action can be taken after a natural disaster.

Meanwhile, assessments are also underway concerning the burial of dead animals.

