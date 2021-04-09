Hand washing in schools a priority

Colgate-Palmolive has strengthened its hand washing program for schools given the risk of COVID-19.

The company’s oral health program was affected when schools were on lockdown last year.

General Manager Hiten Lal says this year they are back, committed to improving their programme for the benefit of children under the “Bright Smile Bright Future program.”

He says they have boosted hand hygiene due to the pandemic, through a partnership with the Ministry of Education.

“Together with that we’ve also incorporated the hand hygiene program as well, so both tooth-brushing as well hand hygiene have been introduced, and we are still looking at growing that part of our sponsorship.”

In 2019 over 200,000 students benefited from the Bright Smile Bright Future programme.