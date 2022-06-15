GP scheme to begin Monday

[File Photo]

A comprehensive private medical care scheme begins on Monday, paid for by the government.

38 private General Practitioners in 40 outlets throughout Fiji will be providing medical services to ordinary Fijians.

The scheme covers Fijians who previously could not afford private medical care.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, the government will also engage private medical laboratories for blood tests referred by GPs engaged under this scheme.

The government has selected five medical laboratories with outlets in Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, Suva, and Labasa to provide services paid in full by the government.

Fijians who are fully dependent on the public health system for dental services and are not existing paying clients of private dentists will also be covered.

Five dentists have been selected in Nakasi, Nabua, Suva and Lautoka.