Government stresses importance of hygiene in schools

The Fijian Government through the Ministry of Education is stressing the importance of hygiene and handwashing in schools.

In light of the pandemic, Assistant Minister for Education Joseph Nand confirms they are working with stakeholders like United Nations Children’s Fund, Colgate-Palmolive and the Ministry of Health to implement hygiene practices in school programs.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett says proper hygiene is the most essential exercise during the pandemic.

“We’re all focusing on COVID right now and rightly so it is really important to keep in mind that washing your hands and basic hygiene is essential to keeping children safe from all the other killers of children, diarrhoea, pneumonia and all the other diseases”

Assistant Minister for Education Joseph Nand adds they are ensuring students follow the handwashing programs.

“Due to this pandemic, we are unable to fully secure that because the students lost many hours of work but there’s a program in place and we should be rolling out early next year with the help of our external partners”

A number of agencies have come forward to assist the Ministry.

“First of all they will be getting these materials, soap and all other hand washing equipment and supplies and at the same time students will have access to those soap and hand washing items”

Colgate-Palmolive has prepared half a million bars of soap that will be distributed to Fiji and other parts of the Pacific.