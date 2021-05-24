Home

Health

Government pays $1.5m in fees to GPs

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 4:25 pm
The government has so far paid $1.5m in fees to private general practitioners for providing medical services that Fijians would normally access at public health facilities.

The government has so far paid $1.5m in fees to private general practitioners for providing medical services that Fijians would normally access at public health facilities.

During the height of the pandemic, the government outsourced non-COVID-related treatments and consultations to assist Fijians who normally cannot afford to visit a private practitioner.

These services were outsourced because Fijians could not access public health facilities due to a high number of COVID positive cases and lockdown restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says various doctors applied to become part of this initiative.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they paid directly to private practitioners for the treatment and consultations.

“So during that period, we said, if people are going to these hospitals or Nursing Stations or Health Centers for some minor ailments – they don’t actually have to go there. They can go to a private doctor and the government actually pays the fees for them.”

The government is calling for Expressions of Interest in other towns so that more general practitioners can be part of this initiative that will assist ordinary Fijians.

