Government has initiatives to address malnutrition

The government has a number of initiatives to help address malnutrition in children.

Heath Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says this includes the $500 given to mothers after birth to assist with their initial post-natal care and another $500 for when the child begins Year One of school.

Dr. Waqainabete says the government is also giving out food vouchers for pregnant mothers to help them eat healthy food before birth.

“As you know when somebody is malnourished, they may have challenges with health so they are thoroughly looked after including the heart, lungs kidneys and so forth. If that is alright then they are put on a feeding program which is discussed with the dieticians.”

The Health Minister says pediatricians are also undertaking clinics in Health Centres especially in the rural areas to identify malnourished children in an effort to address the issue.

The Child Services Unit recorded 16 malnutrition cases last year compared to seven cases in 2018.