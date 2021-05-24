General practitioners programme assist Ministry greatly: Dr Fong

The situation with the Ministry of Health would be worse if Fiji did not have the General Practitioners Scheme.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says he knows more help coming with the GP Programme and this will definitely help the Ministry of Health in the long run.

Currently, 14 general practitioners and one medical centre GP are engaged with the government as part of a new scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

The government will be expanding the private General Practitioners programme.

The scheme was established to improve the reach and quality of medical services to members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Economy says there are plans to engage the services of additional private medical general practitioners to offer medical services to Fijians in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor, Navua, Korovou, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki as well as in Labasa and Savusavu.

This initiative is also an opportunity for GPs to grow their patient base and support the public health system in providing the necessary medical care to Fijians.