Further boost towards fight against pandemic

The Ministry of Health is expected to roll out vaccination for children between the ages of 12 to 14 from Monday.

The first consignment of Pfizer vaccine and consumables were handed over to the Ministry yesterday by the New Zealand High Commission yesterday.

Aotearoa New Zealand is sharing Pfizer vaccines with Fiji to help protect children against COVID-19.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says this marks another momentous day in the fight against the virus.

“Vaccinating children 12 years and older will help keep them safe in schools, safely participate in sports and do other group activities but most importantly also protect children who have not yet been vaccinated and are below that age group. “

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says they will be providing sufficient doses of Pfizer vaccines to fully vaccinate and protect the younger population.

“Vaccinating the 12 to 14-year-old age group adds another layer of protection in the fight against the virus and hopefully, in time there will be necessary regulatory approvals that will allow even younger children’s perhaps down to age five to also get a vaccination.’

Dr Waqainabete says since the rollout in September, 33,037 children between 15 and 17 years have received the first dose of the Moderna Vaccine while 22,117 are fully vaccinated.

As for the adult population, 598, 681 Fijians or 96.8 percent of the eligible population have received the first dose while 548, 456 or 88.7 percent are fully vaccinated.