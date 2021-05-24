Frontline workers commended by Seselja

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Senator Zed Seselja met with frontline healthcare workers at Lautoka Hospital to hear their experiences.

Seselja acknowledged the frontliners for their courage, dedication and commitment in dealing with the pandemic.

While thanking the staff, he stressed that lives were saved due to their efforts during this difficult time.

Seselja has been in constant touch with the Minister of Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete on how to deal with the situation.

He has also commended the vaccination coverage achieved by Fiji.

Lautoka Hospital received medical equipment and PPE supplies under Australia’s COVID-19 support to Fiji.

These included N95 masks, hospital gowns, face shields, ventilators, and oxygen regulators.

Medical personnel from two Australian Medical Assistance Teams were deployed to Lautoka Hospital this year and worked with staff in responding to the outbreak.