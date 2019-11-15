Home

Frontline health workers receive timely boost

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
September 21, 2020 4:35 pm
Frontline health workers are being trained on the use of new ventilators donated by the US Government.[US Embassy Facebook]

Frontline health workers are being trained on the use of new ventilators donated by the US Government.

U.S. Ambassador to Fiji, Joseph Cella says the training implemented by the Pacific Community will help Fijian medical technicians and doctors operate the 30 new ventilators.

He adds these ventilators, along with the other U.S. government development assistance represents their commitment to overcome COVID-19.

The ventilators will be used in hospitals in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions to boost prevent and mitigate the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new equipment will add to the 50 ventilators the Ministry currently has.

 

