France delivers 9,600 doses of Moderna vaccines to Fiji

The French government has delivered 9,600 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Fiji.

France has made the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines one of its priorities, with the countries hit by the pandemic, as it aims to help accelerate global vaccination coverage.

It was one of the first country to share vaccines doses under the COVAX mechanism last year.

Ever since they have committed to donating 120 million doses by mid-2022.

France is donating all types of vaccines that its partners use, this includes Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.