Framework to strengthen safe surgery practices: Dr Tudravu

Health Ministry Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu stresses that there can never be Universal Health Coverage without safe surgery, anesthesia, and obstetrics.

Dr Tudravu highlighted this while speaking delegates at the World Health Organization 71st Regional committee meeting of the WHO Western Pacific Region.

He adds that in Fiji, every one of 220 health facilities engage in a surgical intervention whether minor or major, and Fiji must ensure both safety and accessibility to surgical care.

The WHO Western Pacific Region endorsed the draft framework for safe and affordable surgery at this meeting.

Dr Tudravu says this is one area where Fiji was strongly involved in, both at the regional meeting and at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, recognizing the Framework as a public health issue.

He also told delegates that for developing and undeveloped countries, safe and affordable surgery, anesthesia and obstetrics development and acceleration not only address the unmet surgical needs but also help accelerate Health Systems strengthening as a whole.

Dr Tudravu says Fiji supports the proposed four operational shifts in the Framework based on the regional vision “For the Future, Towards the Healthiest and Safest Region” and Fiji is currently engaged in developing the National Surgical Obstetric and Anesthesia Plan for the nation through an extensive consultative process with the help of health partners.

For the long term, Fiji has appealed to WHO and the development partners that since this is an important public health issue of equity, access and safety for Fiji and the region, there is a need for sustainable funding and high-level support towards its implementation.