Fourth COVID-19 dose is needed: Waqainabete

The Health Ministry will continue to administer COVID-19 booster doses.

Fully vaccinated Fijians have been urged to receive their third and fourth booster doses.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the ministry had initially advised people to receive at least two doses of the vaccine however, this has changed because the COVID-19 virus has mutated over time.

“And so what has also been found with COVID-19, similar to the flu is that after the initial original virus they came to develop these variants, which are the booster doses. As I’ve alluded to earlier, it helps us to keep on increasing our immune response. And it is certainly the most important thing to prevent severe hospitalization and death.”

Waqainabete says the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and new variants indicate that booster dozes will continue to be administered.

He adds AstraZeneca has been administered as first vaccines but Pfizer and Moderna are now used as a booster.

The ministry states recently deaths have been of people who were not vaccinated, or were vaccinated, but had not received a booster dose.

Waqainabete has reiterated the need to escalate community-wide adoption of COVID safe measures together with immunization.