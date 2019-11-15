Four suspected COVID-19 cases monitored

Four people are being monitored for COVID-19 in Fiji.

The Health Ministry in a statement says all four are in strict isolation and in a stable condition while they are now awaiting test results.

The ministry says a 15-month old girl developed respiratory symptoms in Suva today after arriving in Fiji from the United States of America yesterday.

A 37-year-old Fijian woman returning from a trip to Italy was flagged with respiratory symptoms during a health screening at Nadi airport today.

A three-year-old Fijian boy and his mother, a 26-year-old Fijian woman, developed respiratory symptoms today after returning from Bali and Singapore.

Contact tracing has commenced for all four patients.

The Ministry says they are widening their case definition for suspected cases to include anyone with respiratory symptoms who has recently travelled to a country reported to have local transmission.

It further says that this should not alarm the public, but be an indication of the high level of alert and stringent preventative measures the Ministry is proactively taking in response to this global outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services reiterates that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.