Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Health

Four new cases, no new COVID-deaths

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 5:40 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, of which one was recorded on Saturday and three were recorded on Sunday.

The Health Ministry says of the four cases recorded, one was recorded in the Central Division and three were recorded in the Western Division.

Overall, there have been 64,443 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji, with 68% of the cases from the Central Division, 27% of the cases from the Western Division, 2% of the cases from the Eastern Division, and three percent from the Northern Division.

The national seven-day rolling average of cases as of April 14th April is two daily cases.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

