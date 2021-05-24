Four new cases, no new COVID-deaths

The Ministry of Health has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, of which one was recorded on Saturday and three were recorded on Sunday.

The Health Ministry says of the four cases recorded, one was recorded in the Central Division and three were recorded in the Western Division.

Overall, there have been 64,443 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji, with 68% of the cases from the Central Division, 27% of the cases from the Western Division, 2% of the cases from the Eastern Division, and three percent from the Northern Division.

The national seven-day rolling average of cases as of April 14th April is two daily cases.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.