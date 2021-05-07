Foundation creates lupus awareness virtually

The Lupus Foundation has taken their awareness campaign virtually due to social gathering restrictions.

Every year the Foundation works with partners and stakeholders to inform Fijians about how to treat this potentially-deadly disease.

With May being a lupus awareness month, the Foundation is running a campaign for the early detection and treatment of lupus.

Foundation Founder Una Tuitobou says thousands of people in Fiji may unknowingly have the disease.

“Well, we have just debilitated in terms of the movement aspect of it. However, our awareness goes according to the dates but all of that has been done virtually from May 1st”

The Lupus Foundation has had more engagements during the lockdown period and the awareness campaign will run for the whole month.

60 cases of lupus were recorded in Fiji in the last two years.