FNU health academic to write research on NCD and Women in Fiji

In an effort to build Fiji’s capacity and capability in dealing with non-communicable diseases, Dr Gade Waqa of the new Fiji Institute of Pacific Health Research will research the effect of such lifestyle diseases in Fiji.

Dr Waqa says 71 percent of all deaths in the world are related to NCDs according to a study by the World Health Organization.

The Public Health Professor says she will conduct new research on NCDs and women in Fiji.

“Fiji and the Pacific is really struggling with that, we are trying to pull traction on NCD is also an issue with women. And that’s why I am really interested to find out what contributes, what are the barriers and determinants, or the cultural perspectives and view. Why they are not engaging in healthy behaviors that’s what we are trying to find out.”

Dr Waqa is one of three Fijian medical academics who will conduct their research with Otago Global Health Institute.