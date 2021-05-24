FMA welcomes the reduction in dose interval

The reduction in the gap between the two doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine will be an added advantage as it will provide better protection at an earlier stage.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the reduction of the dosing interval to six weeks.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi, while welcoming the initiative, says the six-week period provides the same level of protection as compared to the 12th week.

Doctor Munshi says administering the second dose at the sixth week will not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Studies show that it is as good as four weeks or 12 weeks. So anywhere between four to 12 weeks, the Ministry has chosen six weeks, so that is fine. Giving it at six weeks, eight weeks or twelve weeks is the same.”

Doctor Munshi says the reduction in time frame will also enable the Ministry to achieve the set target of vaccinating eligible Fijians

Minister for Health Doctor, Ifereimi Waqainabete, says the reduction will be implemented in the Bua Subdivision first as the vaccination rate is concerning.

Doctor Waqainabete says the government will also be escalating its community engagement initiative in the North, especially in the Bua Subdivision.