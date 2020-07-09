Fiji records total of eight border quarantine cases

Fiji has recorded five more border quarantine cases bringing our total active COVID-19 cases to eight.

The five new cases including the three existing border cases are returning citizens who boarded the repatriation flight from India on the first of this month.

Ministry of Health Acting Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they are closely monitoring those in quarantine facilities.

“The five border quarantine cases announced today are a 44-year-old male, 38-year-old female, 51-year-old male, 29-year-old female, and 47-year-old male. One of them is the husband of a border quarantine case announced earlier this week.

Dr Fong also confirmed that the 162 soldiers who returned earlier from their peacekeeping duties continue to be tested negative.

“The Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel that arrived in Fiji on Saturday 27th June will complete their 14 days of quarantine in a government designated facility this weekend.”

With eight confirmed border quarantine cases recorded in the country, the Ministry of Health is emphasizing that these does not pose a risk to our community.

Almost 4, 000 Fijians have gone through the quarantine process since it started in March.