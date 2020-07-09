Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Fiji records total of eight border quarantine cases

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 10, 2020 4:40 pm
The Health Ministry has confirmed five new border quarantine cases in the country.

Fiji has recorded five more border quarantine cases bringing our total active COVID-19 cases to eight.

The five new cases including the three existing border cases are returning citizens who boarded the repatriation flight from India on the first of this month.

Ministry of Health Acting Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they are closely monitoring those in quarantine facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“The five border quarantine cases announced today are a 44-year-old male, 38-year-old female, 51-year-old male, 29-year-old female, and 47-year-old male. One of them is the husband of a border quarantine case announced earlier this week.

Dr Fong also confirmed that the 162 soldiers who returned earlier from their peacekeeping duties continue to be tested negative.

“The Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel that arrived in Fiji on Saturday 27th June will complete their 14 days of quarantine in a government designated facility this weekend.”

With eight confirmed border quarantine cases recorded in the country, the Ministry of Health is emphasizing that these does not pose a risk to our community.

Almost 4, 000 Fijians have gone through the quarantine process since it started in March.

Fijian Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr. James Fong holds a press conference on the update of COVID-19 as of July 10, 2020.#FijiNews#TeamFiji#Fiji

Posted by Fijian Government on Thursday, 9 July 2020

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.