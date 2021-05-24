Five more die from leptospirosis

The Ministry of Health confirms there is an outbreak of leptospirosis.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms there have been five more leptospirosis deaths since the last update last Wednesday.

Dr. Fong says there have been four deaths in the West from Bukuya, Tavua, and Rakiraki and one in the Northern Division from Macuata.

He says this brings to a total of 19 deaths nationally due to leptospirosis, with 16 deaths in the West, one in the Central Division, and two in the North this year.

Dr. Fong says Fiji now has an outbreak of leptospirosis in the West and the Central Division, an increasing trend of leptospirosis in the North, and dengue fever in the Western Division.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says most of the leptospirosis cases are in the West, with Lautoka hospital recording a total of 63 hospital admissions.

Dr Fong says it is even more concerning is that there were 12 admissions to Lautoka hospital over the weekend of which 9 were admissions to the Intensive Care Unit.

He has stressed that any delay in accessing care has been noted to contribute significantly to the adverse outcomes of these climate-sensitive diseases.

Dr. James Fong says everyone must understand that to prevent leptospirosis, one should avoid wading or swimming in flooded waters, wear shoes when outside, and keep all food and drinks covered and away from rats.

For workplaces the importance of controlling pests, practicing good personal hygiene, using protective equipment, especially footwear when in flooded and/or muddy areas.

Early treatment can decrease the severity and duration of the disease.

Fijians are being urged to seek medical care if they have recently had contact with floodwaters, mud, or animals, and develop the symptoms of fever, muscle pain, headache, red eyes, and loss of appetite, nausea /vomiting, dizziness, or feeling weak.

Dr. Fong says leptospirosis can be treated with appropriate antibiotic medications prescribed by a doctor if treatment is sought early.