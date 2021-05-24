Financial support for dialysis patients

A Biomed engineer from Australia is expected to arrive next week to carry out necessary repairs and provide training for staff at the Fiji National Kidney Centre’s Dialysis Unit in Nadera.

Permanent secretary for Health and Medical Services, Doctor James Fong, says the machine broke down and patients are now accessing services at the Kidney Foundation.

He says this has not caused any significant interruption to patient care.

Doctor Fong says the government has organized the financial support of individual patients where necessary.

He says that they have organized the financial support of individual patients where necessary and arranged for eligible patients to get treatment at no cost at the Kidney Foundation by providing the needed consumables from Nadera.

Doctor Fong adds that they have identified six patients who are unable to pay for additional treatment costs.