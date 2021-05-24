Home

Fiji’s HIV rate ahead of other Pacific island countries

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 4:30 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Minister for Health says Fiji is in the process of relooking at its strategic guidance and policies to further strengthen its HIV program.

According to the Global AIDS Monitoring Report, Fiji is shown as being included in the top five countries of rising new HIV infections in the Asia Pacific region with an increasing rate of over 50 percent since 2010.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says going forward the Ministry will work to improve collaboration for community testing.

He says they will maximize on strengthening the capacity of health care workers to diagnose and treat those living with HIV.

“We also continue to strengthen the role and functions of HIV Board in supporting people living with HIV IN Fiji, of which 78 percent of these individuals are on the life changing HIV medications.”

Dr. Waqainabete also says they will upscale preventative programs such as condom programs and knowing one’s status of HIV.

The Minister admitted the Ministry had not been spared in trying to deliver normative health services during the COVID-19 pandemic for those living with chronic diseases including HIV and AIDS.

The Minister reveals 506 people are living with HIV in Fiji including 38 children.

Fiji’s infection rate put the country ahead of all other Pacific Island countries and Waqainabete says this is a cause for great concern.

