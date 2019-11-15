Fiji’s health system is not weak: Dr Waqainabete

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak the Health Ministry has identified several places that can be used as a quarantine facility.

Minister Responsible Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed that they have been working on strategies from day one and are aware of the plan to approach and protect Fijians from Coronavirus.

“Depending on the number of patients so if we have for example one to five patients where we going to put them and if we have more than ten or fifteen then what we are going to do. So that’s all the strategies that we have developed from day one and we completely understand what our plan is.”

Dr Waqainabete clarified that Fiji’s health system is robust and resilient and has strength to it.

“So we understand that and if our health system was weak we would have suffered really badly with the measles outbreak. We understand that and we continue to strengthen the health system that we have and also making sure that we have adequate resources to deal with that.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry says hygiene is important as back in the days it was the simple personal hygiene that actually kept people away from disease.