Fijians urged to willingly comply with certain measures

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

The organizers of large gatherings are in constant discussion with the Ministry of Health’s Incident Management Team to ensure relevant COVID safety measures are implemented.

The rising COVID-19 cases have prompted many to undertake preemptive measures.

Fiji will be hosting sporting events such as the Pacific Nations Cup and the 51st Pacific Islands Forum. Therefore, safety is paramount.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says measures are being implemented in accordance with the discussions with the Incident Management Team.

“The measures we are looking at are the issue of masking and improved ventilation in areas we are engaging.” The whole purpose of immunization has been to allow us to have PIFS and big conferences.”

The Ministry is trying to encourage Fijians to willingly comply with certain measures as they don’t want to mandate anything.

The Health Ministry is urging community and workplace leaders to bring back many of the COVID safety measures that were learned during the acute outbreak.

It believes that we need to be able to live with COVID by reducing the risk of vulnerable people getting COVID or suffering from severe consequences.