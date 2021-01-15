Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Fijians urged to take precautionary measures

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 15, 2021 6:52 am

Fijians are being urged to take precautions and protect themselves against dengue mosquitoes and avoid contracting the dengue virus.

The advice comes in light of the gradual increase in the number of dengue cases.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Basharat Munshi is urging the public to take immediate actions to destroy dengue mosquito breeding places.

Article continues after advertisement

“After Cyclones and rain and disturbances in the drinking water system, all these diseases can go on the rise. It’s not surprising that some people are noticing this.”

He is calling on Fijians to present themselves early to health facilities should dengue symptoms persist.

The Health Ministry’s surveillance system had recently reported an increase in dengue and dengue-like illness in the two divisions.

The Ministry is conducting further laboratory tests for confirmation and is urging Fijians to be alert.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.