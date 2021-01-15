Fijians urged to take precautionary measures

Fijians are being urged to take precautions and protect themselves against dengue mosquitoes and avoid contracting the dengue virus.

The advice comes in light of the gradual increase in the number of dengue cases.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Basharat Munshi is urging the public to take immediate actions to destroy dengue mosquito breeding places.

“After Cyclones and rain and disturbances in the drinking water system, all these diseases can go on the rise. It’s not surprising that some people are noticing this.”

He is calling on Fijians to present themselves early to health facilities should dengue symptoms persist.

The Health Ministry’s surveillance system had recently reported an increase in dengue and dengue-like illness in the two divisions.

The Ministry is conducting further laboratory tests for confirmation and is urging Fijians to be alert.