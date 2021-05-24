Fijians urged to openly talk about prostate cancer

A lack of knowledge on the prevalence and late detection of prostate cancer can be harmful.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Dr Ilaitia Delasau, says men need to talk openly and take their health seriously.

For many men the issue of prostate cancer remains a taboo.

Dr Delasau says Fijians need to understand that cancer needs to be detected early and treated medically.

“The only way to confirm whether you have cancer or not is to be seen by a specialist. It’s either a urologist or the doctors who look after the bladder, prostate and the kidneys. So it’s important to seek help.”

Dr Delasau says it is important for patients to accept the truth if they test positive.

He adds there is no point in living in a state of denial and letting the deadly disease grow.