Fijians urged to clean up their surroundings

Fijians are being urged to clean-up their surroundings following the rise in Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis cases.

There have been over four thousand reported cases of the two illnesses with fourteen deaths to date.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says health officials are working closely with district officers, community workers and government agencies to ensure their surroundings are clean.

Article continues after advertisement

Majority of the cases are from Suva, Namosi, Rewa and Tailevu.

“What needs to be done at the home level in terms of keeping our environment clean making sure that the drains are not blocked, making sure that … that hold water are being overturned and also making sure that we have adequate sanitation”

Over 3000 dengue fever cases and 1000 leptospirosis cases have been recorded in the country.