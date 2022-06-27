Fijians urged to be wary of monkeypox-like symptoms

The Health Ministry continues to investigate cases that demonstrate symptoms similar to monkeypox.

Two individuals who were screened for symptoms similar to monkeypox have returned negative, while the Ministry is awaiting results for the third case.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says those suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox must be managed in a dignified manner with no threat of stigmatization.

”We must expect that at some stage we will have somebody who will likely come in with monkeypox, but in the interim, what we have done is that anyone who has the symptoms we taking an appropriate blood test and sending it away.”



He is also urging Fijians to quickly recognize symptoms and seek medical care while preventing transmission to others.

”We can continue with whatever ease of restrictions that we enjoy but also be cognizant of the fact that if you do have any symptoms that you are wary of come through and see us.”

The Health Ministry says individuals are isolated where the index of suspicion is high.

The isolation precautions remain in place until either the cases are proven negative or, if positive, isolation is maintained until lesions have healed well.